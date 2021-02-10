'Drunk Tom Brady' trends as NFL legend is seen partying during Bucs' Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of his teammates celebrated their Super Bowl LV victory on Wednesday afternoon with a boat parade.

At one point during the parade, Brady was captured launching the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who caught it with ease just like the two touchdown passes he caught on Sunday to help the Bucs win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Soon after a video surfaced of Brady being helped off the boat, which led to “Drunk Tom Brady” trending on social media. Brady himself decided to have some fun with fans on Twitter when he retweeted the video.

“Noting to see her…just litTle avoCado tequila,” Brady wrote.

There was a ton of reaction to the Brady video that went viral all over social media.

For the Tampa Bay players and the team’s fans, celebrating their first Super Bowl win since 2003 was the main attraction on Wednesday.

“We just made history in all the world,” linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul said. “This means so much to me, I’ll do it again. We’re gonna do it again.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.