Drew McIntyre gives WWE women’s division its flowers ahead of Evolution

WWE will host the second-ever all-female premium live event, Evolution, on Sunday night – seven years after the first one kickstarted the women’s revolution in the company.

There will be five championship bouts on the card and a battle royal with the winner earning a future shot at a title. Up and down, the card features veterans from the past, including Nikki Bella, and superstars who are set to lead the company into the future like Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, Zaria, Jaida Parker and others.

WWE veteran Drew McIntyre has been at the company and watched the women’s division go from demeaning matches to exciting showstoppers.

“The women keep getting better and better and better. At this point it’s redundant to talk about some of the things I used to talk about because I was there when the women weren’t getting the opportunities and it was just a whole different part of the show,” he told Fox News Digital. “A ‘light me up match’ where the crowd kinda felt a different way during their matches and you want to go after the women because they were ready to see some traditional wrestling and it changed dramatically to you don’t want to follow most of the women because they’re so freaking good.

“You’re gonna be struggling to follow that match. And to watch the new generation come through and the generation after that from NXT, they’re just absolute killing it right now.”

In all aspects of what makes a WWE superstar a superstar, McIntyre said the women’s division is on fire.

“Obviously, in ring counts – that’s the thing that mattered to me for most of my career – but it’s the overall game, it’s the overall presentation,” he said. “It’s the characters, it’s the stories, it’s getting comfortable on the microphone to make that complete WWE superstar. And the girls are really killing all across the board right now. I’ll be watching like everybody else.”

Evolution will take place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Atlanta.