Drew Brees takes jab at himself watching Jameis Winston highlights

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made a playful joke about himself while analyzing Jameis Winston‘s passes on Sunday night.

Brees, who is currently serving as a football analyst for NBC Sports, was watching Winston throw a long touchdown pass to Deonte Harris in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I guess apparently this is what the Saints have been missing over the last few years,” Brees said jokingly.

Brees’ shoulder issue the last two seasons of his career hampered the Saints’ ability to throw the deep ball.

Winston was named the starting quarterback to fill the shoes left by Brees, who retired at the end of the 2020 season. Winston was 14-for-20 with 148 yards and a handful of touchdowns. According to the FOX broadcast, Winston had the fewest yards thrown for any quarterback with five or more touchdown passes since 1948. He did that all in a huge victory to start the 2021 season.

PACKERS’ DAVANTE ADAMS PUTTING BAD WEEK 1 LOSS IN REARVIEW: ‘FLUSH IT AND RESPOND’

It was his first start since the 2019 season when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Juwan Johnson had two of the five touchdowns. He finished with three catches for 21 yards. Harris had a score and finished two catches for 72 yards. Chris Hogan had a 10-yard touchdown catch, his only one of the day and Alvin Kamara had three catches for 8 yards with a score and finished with 83 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Winston was named the starting quarterback after beating out Taysom Hill for the job.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I thought they were outstanding. At the end of the day, it starts up front. I felt like the offensive line dominated this game both in the run and in the pass,” Brees said.