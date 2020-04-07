Drew Brees snubbed from NFL's All-Decade Team, ex-teammate suggests

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was not among the quarterbacks named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team from the 2010s and it rubbed a former teammate the wrong way.

The NFL released its All-Decade Team on Monday. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers were the two quarterbacks listed on the team. Both have four Super Bowls combined from the last decade.

Former Saints running back Reggie Bush thought Brees should have made the team, even though he didn’t have a Super Bowl win or an appearance between the 2010 and 2019 seasons.

Between 2010 and 2019, Brees threw for 46,770 passing yards and 345 touchdown passes. Brady had 43,727 passing yards and 316 touchdown passes and Rodgers had 38,145 passing yards and 305 touchdown passes.

Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, New York Giants’ Eli Manning, and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger were among the quarterbacks also off the list.

Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to make two All-Decade teams and was one of eight unanimous selections to make the 2010s All-Decade Team, announced by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The seven other unanimous choices were defensive end J.J. Watt, linebacker Von Miller, running back Adrian Peterson, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive linemen Joe Thomas and Marshal Yanda, and placekicker Justin Tucker. All but Thomas and Yanda are still actively playing in the league.

The 55-member team is made up of players who made an All-Pro team, a Pro Bowl or a Pro Football Writers of America all-conference squad from 2010-19. Brady, Miller, Yanda and Tucker were the only unanimous players who won Super Bowls during the decade.

