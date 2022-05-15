FOX Sports 

Drew Brees raises idea of playing football again while addressing broadcasting future

Drew Brees raised the notion of an NFL return in a tweet denying he was leaving the NBC broadcast booth after only one season behind the camera instead of in front of it.

Brees decided to join NBC once his playing career was over. After retiring following the 2021 season, the former New Orleans Saints quarterback appeared on NBC broadcasts for Notre Dame football game, the “Football Night in America” pregame show and an appearance as the color commentator for the playoff game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans during halftime of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In response to the New York Post report that he and NBC seemingly mutually agreed to part ways, Brees said he was “undecided” about what he wanted to do some fall.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know,” he wrote.

Mentioning playing football again may be the most interesting part.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws the football in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints on November 1st, 2020 at Soldier Stadium, in Chicago, IL.
(Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He was mentioned as a possible replacement as the Saints quarterback when Jameis Winston went down with a torn ACL last season. The Saints reached out to Brees at the time last year, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported. He would shut the idea down in the middle of the season.

Brees revealed to Pop Culture in November what he missed about the game.

“There’s elements I miss about playing,” he said. “I miss the locker room, I miss the preparation, I miss game day, I miss the exciting wins and the two-minute drives and some of that stuff.”

NBC Sports Drew Brees reports from the sidelines before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
(Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Brees retired as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns (571) and passing yards (80,358) when he retired. Tom Brady broke those marks during the 2021 season.