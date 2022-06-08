Drew Brees leaves NBC after one season, chairman calls it ‘a lifestyle choice’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Drew Brees and NBC decided to part ways after the former New Orleans Saints quarterback only spent one season as a broadcaster for the network.

Brees signed a contract with NBC the season before he decided to retire from the NFL. He was an analyst for the Notre Dame games on the network and called a playoff game with Mike Tirico but received criticism for a weak performance in the booth.

NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua told The Associated Press Brees wouldn’t be a part of the football coverage this year and the NFL legend has been wanting to spend more time with his family.

“The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment,” Bevacqua said. “This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable.”

Bevacqua added: “It was a new role and everyone has a learning curve. I think he did an unbelievable job with Notre Dame and improved every week. He was always unbelievably prepared, curious about how things were handled and the work that went into it.”

Rumors about Brees’ future with NBC came up after a New York Post report suggested he and the network “mutually agreed” to part ways.

In Brees’ response, he seemingly opened the door for a return to the NFL.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know,” he wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.