Drew Brees confirms next move after retiring from NFL

Drew Brees is already looking forward to life after football.

On Monday, Brees appeared on NBC’s “Today” show and confirmed he will be working for NBC Sports as an analyst on “Football Night in America” and in the booth for Notre Dame football games. He will also work the channel’s coverage of the Olympics and Super Bowl LVI.

“I’m part of the team now, a new team,” he said. “I’m excited about that journey. I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it’s been such an important part of my life.

“I continue to be able to talk about it, show a passion for it, and be able to bring my kids along for the ride there as well, and let them be part of those special moments.”

Brees confirmed what has already been known, according to multiple reports. Sources told the New York Post last April that he signed a deal with the network that would go into effect once he retired.

The NFL legend announced his retirement Sunday.

He elaborated on the decision on “Today.”

“That’s a decision you don’t just wake up one day and say ‘Hey, I’m gonna retire.’ It’s definitely a process, and listen, I’m 42 years old. I’ve had a chance to play this game for 20 years in the NFL and I think for the last few years I’ve felt like this moment was coming and it just made me so laser-focused on staying in the moment each and every day … Just knowing at some point I will retire and move onto the next chapter and I wanna be able to look back with incredible memories and knowing I gave it my absolute best,” he said.

He finished his career with one Super Bowl ring, first all-time in passing yards (80,358), second in passing touchdowns (571), fifth in passer rating (98.7), second in completion percentage (67.8%) and third in fourth-quarter comebacks (36).