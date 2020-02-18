Drew Brees announces plans to play in 2020: 'Let's make another run at it'

Drew Brees announced Tuesday he plans to play for the New Orleans Saints during the 2020 season.

Brees made the announcement on Instagram. It appeared he was on vacation in Hawaii when he posted his announcement that he was going to return for this year.

“My feelings about the 2020 season! I look forward to the grind and the journey, for the reward at the end will be worth it!!! Love you #WhoDatNation. Let’s make another run at it!” he captioned the photo.

There were questions over whether Brees was going to return to the Saints after missing time during the season because of an injury and the team’s early playoff exit. He didn’t exactly guarantee he would be back in the days after the playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Furthermore, speculation over what the Saints are going to do at quarterback casts a cloud over Brees’ potential return. New Orleans used Teddy Bridgewater when Brees went down and the offense didn’t skip a beat. Taysom Hill said last week he sees himself as a quarterback for a team.

Brees’ two-year contract with the Saints voids March 18. While he announced he is coming back for 2020, the two sides have yet to agree to a contract that would allow him to play next season.

In 11 games last year, Brees threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. New Orleans was 13-3 last year.