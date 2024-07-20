Dream star Allisha Gray makes WNBA history with wins in skills competition, 3-point contest

Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray made league history on Friday night as she became the first player in league history to win the skills competition and the 3-point contest.

Gray completed the skills course in 31.2 seconds in the first portion and then in 32.1 seconds in the final, holding off Phoenix Mercury sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham.

Then, it was the 3-point contest.

Gray needed to dig deep to defeat Kayla McBride, Marina Mabrey, Jonquel Jones and Stefanie Dolson. She scored 23 points in the first round but was second to New York Liberty star Jones, who somehow scored 25 points.

The former South Carolina standout saved enough energy to get the win in the final with 23 points over Jones’ 20.

Gray received a $115,150 prize for winning both contests, including a $55,000 prize for her win in the 3-point contest, according to Yahoo Sports.

Gray is an All-Star for the second time in her career. She’s averaging 15.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this season. She’s shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

The Dream acquired Gray before the start of the 2023 season from the Dallas Wings. She was an All-Star for the first time in 2023.

The WNBA All-Stars will square off against the U.S. women’s Olympic basketball team as part of the headlining part of the festivities Saturday night.

