Draymond Green’s progress toward return to Warriors from suspension tracked via virtual meetings: report

Longtime Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is undergoing counseling as a condition of his indefinite suspension. However, he is also attending virtual meetings with team officials, representatives from the players union and the NBA in an effort to track his progress toward reinstatement, according to a report from ESPN.

Green continues to work to identify and correct whatever issues possibly played a role in his multiple outbursts during games. The video conference calls are believed to help measure how Green is working to make changes, sources told ESPN.

The report noted that Green has appeared to take an open-minded approach since the NBA handed down its discipline earlier this month.

Green is represented by Klutch Sports founder Rich Paul. The powerful sports agent, along with Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., are believed to be a part of the group participating in the ongoing meetings, per ESPN.

The NBA has previously state that Green must fulfill certain league and team conditions” in order for his suspension to be lifted. The league announced the indefinite suspension on Dec. 13, one day after the Warriors forward hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Green was suspended earlier this season for a separate on-court altercation.

ESPN reported that there is a “general belief” that Green will likely sit out for around 11–13 games, barring any setbacks.

The Warriors’ Christmas Day loss to the defending champion Denver Nuggets marked the seventh straight game that Golden State played without their four-time All-Star forward.

Green inked a four-year contract extension with the Warriors in late June. He is reportedly losing an estimated $153,9541 dollars every game he misses. The Warriors have not shown any willingness to add another player to the roster to replace Green during his extended absence.

The 33-year-old has been tossed from games three times during the 2023-24 season. He has been suspended a total of six times in his lengthy professional career.

Last year, Green and former Warriors star Jordan Poole got into a physical altercation during a team practice.

Green was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2017 and has long been considered a key piece of the Warriors’ dynasty that produced four NBA titles.

