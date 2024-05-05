Draymond Green warns Patrick Beverley incident with fans could get worse: ‘That is forbidden for us’

Golden state Warriors forward Draymond Green believes Patrick Beverley’s behavior in the Milwaukee Bucks’ Game 6 loss could become a bigger issue for the NBA veteran.

During the most recent episode of his podcast “The Draymond Green Show,” Green spoke about the incident where Beverley launched a basketball into the crowd behind the Bucks’ bench on Thursday night.

A woman was hit in the head, and another fan deflected a second shot from Beverley.

“That was interesting, because Pat keeps having these instances after they lose in these playoff games,” Green said, adding that because the incident involved fans, “it opens up an entirely different can of worms.”

“[NBA commissioner Adam Silver] is going to have a problem on his hands with this one, because it’s about as close as you can get to going in the stands, and that is forbidden for us.”

Green also noticed that arena security became involved and raised the issue that “those people may wanna press charges.”

Green also spoke about the incident that followed in the locker room when Beverley wouldn’t take a question from ESPN producer Malinda Adams after he found out she did not follow his podcast. He told her to get her microphone out of his face and then eventually asked her to leave the interview circle.

“I ain’t never heard somebody say if you ain’t subscribed to my podcast, don’t ask me a question,” Green said laughing.

Beverley later apologized on social media about the interaction with Indiana Pacers fans, and Adams also said on X that she had received a call from the guard apologizing for their interaction.

“That’s not the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way,” Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Friday said. “We’re better than that. Pat feels awful about that. He also understands emotionally — this is an emotional game and things happen — unfortunately, you’re judged immediately, and he let the emotions get the better of him.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

