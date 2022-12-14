Draymond Green gets fan ejected as Warriors-Bucks game gets testy

Emotions ran high in Tuesday’s game between the Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks both on and off the court.

Draymond Green got a fan ejected from the game soon after he was jawing with him.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo was making a free throw midway through the third quarter, the Warriors forward was seen going back and forth with a fan from the low block.

Shortly after, Green took the situation up with the referees, and security was able to take the fan in question away.

It wasn’t just the fan that was getting on the nerves of Golden State, though. The Warriors were also called for five technical fouls on the night, including three in the first quarter. There were eight in the game.

With Milwaukee’s 128-111 win, The Warriors dropped to 14-14, less than six months after defeating the Boston Celtics for their fourth title since 2015. Milwaukee is now 20-7, good for second place in the Eastern Conference behind the 21-7 Celtics.