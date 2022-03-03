Draymond Green blasts Lakers fans for booing LeBron James

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Less than two years removed from the franchise’s record 17th NBA championship, the Lakers and forward LeBron James were booed by their own fans during the 123-95 loss to the Pelicans Sunday night.

James appeared to grow tired of the booing and responded back to a group of fans at the Crypto.com Arena.

“What do you know about basketball other than the ball going in or not? Shut yo ass up,” James said.

Given the team’s overall success, despite the 27-34 record this season, Warriors forward Draymond Green found it distasteful that fans would be voicing their displeasure with the team at games.

Speaking on his Volume podcast, Green took James’ side and called out Lakers fans for booing the team.

“To get booed by your own fans is very distasteful and disgraceful,” Green said. “I was shocked to see that… I thought that was pathetic. I thought that was extremely pathetic, and like I said I thought it was extremely distasteful from the fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA. Let’s not be so like spoiled brats.”

It’s been a rough go for Los Angeles as of late, 3-7 in their last 10 games. Anthony Davis’ injury has created problems, leaving James, Russell Westbrook and an aging crew to carry the load.

“You can 100 percent be spoiled, we all get spoiled by things at times at one point in our life or another, but let’s not be brats,” Green said. “And that was about as bratty as something I’ve seen, considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago! And now you’re booing? I thought that was utterly ridiculous.”