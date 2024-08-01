Drama surrounds men’s 200-meter backstroke at Olympics as one swimmer is disqualified, another goes missing

Drama surrounded the men’s 200-meter backstroke at Paris La Defense Arena Wednesday when one swimmer was disqualified and another was missing from the event.

Great Britain’s Luke Greenbank touched the wall after his 200 meters, and it appeared he was going to head to the semifinals after defeating Germany’s Lukas Maertens in the fourth heat.

However, video replay led to Greenbank’s disqualification after he was underwater beyond the 15-meter mark at the start of the race, which is not allowed.

Greenbank, a medal favorite, couldn’t believe he wouldn’t be able to keep competing in the event once video replay confirmed the result in the pool.

Legendary Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe explained what happened during the Nine Network broadcast.

“That is past that mark. There is no need for that in a 200-meter,” Thorpe said while looking at the replay of Greenbank. “Perhaps in a 50-meter race you might take the chance, but in a 200-meter, there is no benefit.”

Greenbank spoke to reporters after the disappointment of being disqualified.

“I don’t know what to say, absolutely gutted,” he said. “It’s really annoying, I feel like I’m in good form.”

Meanwhile, Chinese swimmer Xu Jiayu didn’t show up for his 200-meter semifinal swim. He was the No. 6 seed after swimming 1:55.37 for his entry time.

Xu was ranked high for the event, especially after winning silver in the 100-meter backstroke final earlier in the Olympics. However, he was not present for his heat two swim.

While the men’s 200-meter backstroke goes on without these two top swimmers, other medals will be passed out Wednesday night, starting with the women’s 100-meter freestyle final.

The men’s 200-meter butterfly, women’s 1500-meter freestyle, men’s 200-meter breaststroke and men’s 100-meter freestyle all have their finals at Paris La Defense Arena Wednesday night.

