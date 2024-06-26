Drake suffers huge loss after betting on Oilers, Mavericks to win championships

Canadian rapper and avid sports fan Drake has been on a losing streak as of late.

He put down a half a million dollar wager on the Edmonton Oilers, hoping the franchise would win its sixth Stanley Cup.

Although the Oilers mounted a furious comeback to bring the series to a 3-3 tie, the Florida Panthers managed to hold off Edmonton and won Game 7 on Monday. Had the Oilers won the title, Drake would have been on the receiving end of a $1.25 million payout.

The 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs are still the only NHL team to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in a Stanley Cup Final.

Earlier this month, the Dallas Mavericks also cost the musician some big bucks. Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, placed a $500,000 bet on the Mavs to win the NBA Finals.

However, the Boston Celtics needed just five games to defeat Dallas and claim an NBA record 18th championship. Drake was in line for another sizable pay day — a whopping $1.375 million — had the Mavs won four games in the series.

The pair of sports betting blunders served as the latest examples of what has jokingly been referred to as the “Drake Curse” over the years. The idea that Drake is a bad luck charm stemmed from teams or individual athletes suffering losses at some point after Drake publicly expressed his support or placed a wager on them to win.

Drake also experienced some financial misfortune after he placed a wager on Tyson Fury in a heavyweight bout with Oleksandr Usyk. Fury was not able to defeat Usyk in last month’s boxing match.

Drake is apparently aware of the perception surrounding his support of sports teams.

“You want me to talk about the curse or you guys good?” he quipped at reporters in 2019 after his hometown Toronto Raptors won the NBA title.

