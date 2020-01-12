Drake curse has Ravens fans upset after playoff loss to the Titans

Baltimore Ravens fans came after hip-hop superstar Drake on Saturday, accusing the rapper of cursing the team when he wished quarterback Lamar Jackson a happy birthday on social media.

Fans believe they were the latest victim of the “Drake Curse” after the Ravens lost to the Titans in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Drake sent Jackson well wishes while wearing “Big Truss” sweatpants – a catchphrase used by Mark Ingram and other Ravens players this season.

The snap was enough for Ravens fans to draw suspicions and the curse still appeared to be alive and well.

Baltimore became another victim just months after British boxer Anthony Joshua posted with Drake before his fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. Joshua vowed to “break the curse,” but lost the fight.

The Toronto Maple Leafs said they were affected by the Drake curse in April when the rapper showed up to a playoff game wearing a jersey. Others affected by the curse include the Alabama Crimson Tide and Conor McGregor.

Drake has publicly acknowledged his own curse. He wore a Philadelphia 76ers jersey while the team was playing his beloved Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals in May.

The Raptors beat the 76ers and later went on to win the NBA Finals for the first time in the franchise’s history.