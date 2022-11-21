DraftKings reveals theory behind users being hacked, says nearly $300k funds affected

DraftKings is catching lots of heat from customers who were hacked, with close to $300,000 in funds being affected.

Customers affected were locked out of their accounts and some had sizable withdrawals from accounts, all while a direct customer service number wasn’t found.

Justin White, a 40-year-old from New York, told the Action Network that he couldn’t find a customer service number, and when a link to a live chat was found, the link went to a page that didn’t have a live chat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DK_Assist on Twitter was the only page that he could find, and it was filled with the hackers making jokes about the “free money!” they got from unsuspecting customers of DraftKings.

“DraftKings is aware that some customers are experiencing irregular activity with their accounts,” Paul Liberman, co-founder of DraftKings, said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “We currently believe that the login information of these customers was compromised on other websites and then used to access their DraftKings accounts where they used the same login information. We have seen no evidence that DraftKings’ systems were breached to obtain this information. We have identified less than $300,000 of customer funds that were affected, and we intend to make whole any customer that was impacted.

DRAFTKINGS CEO: INVESTORS MISSING A GOOD BET

“We strongly encourage customers to use unique passwords for DraftKings and all other sites, and we strongly recommend that customers do not share their passwords with anyone, including third party sites for the purposes of tracking betting information on DraftKings and other betting apps.”

Stories from other customers said that, despite having two-factor authentication, hackers were able to change the account’s phone number. So, the code needed to log in to the account will go to hacker’s phone instead.

PROFESSIONAL SPORTS TEAMS BRING BETTING TO THE GAME WITH STADIUM SPORTSBOOKS

Due to the situation, DraftKings stock took a bit of a dive on Monday, with DraftKings later acknowledging the hacking.

“We are aware of reports of customers having issues with their accounts, and we are investigating,” they tweeted. “If any customers are having issues with their accounts, please contact Customer Experience Team at [email protected].”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many customers experienced the hacking on Sunday during one of the busiest sports betting days of the week with the NFL playing. There was also the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which has added more betting opportunities to the table for the next few weeks.