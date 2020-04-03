Dr. Fauci: America needs to go on 'full-court press' to knock down coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who is helping spearhead the White House Coronavirus Task Force, discussed the latest regarding the illness with Duke men’s basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski on Thursday.

Krzyzewski, as part of his SiriusXM Radio show “Basketball and Beyond,” asked Fauci to put the response to the pandemic into a basketball perspective and asked him whether we are winning the fight.

Fauci said the game is far from over.

“We are not yet at the point where we’re turning the corner and we’re coming around the bend and coming down as a country,” Fauci said in regards to flattening the curve. “There are some cities that have not yet even begun to spike and it’s our absolute responsibility to make sure that in those cities that people understand what they need to do to prevent that explosive spike that New York City has seen, that New Orleans has seen, that parts of New Jersey have seen, Detroit and on and on.”

Fauci said the U.S. needs to put on a “full-court press.”

He went on to add that the U.S. wasn’t “even at halftime.”

“What would be really nice, to continue the analogy, is that if we can just hold our own and then when we get back in the second half, just come out, like, blazing. And that’s what we really need to do; otherwise, this stuff is going to be really, really very harmful to us as a society.”

Krzyzewski praised Fauci as “America’s point guard” for his leadership and guidance in the fight against the coronavirus.

“Whenever you speak at press conferences, the more you speak, the more strength you give all of us, just so you know that,” Krzyzewski said.

As of Thursday night, the U.S. has reported more than 245,000 coronavirus cases with nearly 6,000 deaths. New York state had the most cases with 92,700 and the most deaths with 2,300.