Dr. Dre ‘deada– serious’ about competing in 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

Dr. Dre is looking to become a West Coast legend in more ways than one.

The legendary rapper and producer became one of the hottest names in the rap scene in the late ‘80s and early ’90s as a part of N.W.A and a co-founder of Death Row Records.

Since then, he discovered Eminem and 50 Cent and founded Aftermath Entertainment and Beats by Dre, en route to becoming a billionaire.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His legacy is cemented on the West Coast and in the rap game, but he apparently has one more thing to check off his bucket list.

“I’m trying to try out for the Olympics in 2028… I’m deada– serious,” he told Entertainment Tonight this week.

His sport of choice? Archery.

“I actually started playing around with archery in junior high. I stopped for a while, and my son bought me a setup. I have it set up in my backyard and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet. I practice at 90. Wouldn’t that be interesting?” he said.

AUSTRALIAN B-GIRL’S FATHER-IN-LAW TAKES SWIPE AT JUDGES OVER OLYMPIC BREAKING SCORE

It’d be somewhat of destiny for Dre, as the 2028 Olympics are in Los Angeles — Dre grew up in Compton.

Dre was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this past March, thanks to his nine GRAMMY Awards and other success in the music industry.

South Korea swept all five archery events (men’s individual, men’s team, women’s individual, women’s individual, mixed team). Brady Ellison of the United States earned silver in the men’s individual and bronze in the mixed team, along with Casey Kaufhold.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United States has 14 gold medals in archery, but none since 1996, so perhaps Dr. Dre can break the drought.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.