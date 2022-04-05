NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland, a member of Minnesota’s famed “Purple People Eaters,” died Tuesday, the team announced. He was 73.

“Doug Sutherland was one of our proudest Legends. His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams,” Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said in a statement. “Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings Legends events and didn’t miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug’s friends and family.”

Sutherland entered the NFL as a 14th-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in the 1970 draft. He played one season for the Saints at guard and linebacker before New Orleans traded him to the Vikings in 1971, altering his career forever.

After three seasons of no starts, Sutherland eventually filled in for injured lineman Gary Larsen, who at the time made up one-quarter of the “Purple People Eaters” defensive line group. Sutherland started eight games in 1974.

When Larsen retired following that season, Sutherland stepped in to replace him full time, joining the already star-studded Vikings defensive line that included Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller, as well as Jim Marshall.

With the Vikings, Sutherland played under Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant, who was a native of Superior, Wisconsin, just like him.

“When Gary Larsen left, Doug Sutherland came in and was the perfect fit. There was no drop off in play,” Grant said, according to the team’s website. “When I think of the Purple People Eaters, I always think of Doug Sutherland as part of that group. He was a very good football player and an equal part of the Purple People Eaters. Playing with those three guys elevated his play, his position and his value.”

Sutherland was a cog in the middle of the Vikings’ defense for 10 seasons, as he made 90 starts and appeared in 138 regular-season games, the fourth-highest total by a Vikings defensive tackle behind John Randle, Kevin Williams and Page.

Sutherland played in three of the Vikings’ four Super Bowls in the 1970s, with starts in Super Bowl IX and XI. Under his tenure, the Vikings also won eight NFC Central titles from 1971-1980, along with three NFC championships.

He spent his final NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks, making six starts in 16 games.

In 2010, Sutherland was voted as one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all time.