Doug Pederson was fired from Eagles for picking Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz, NFL Hall of Famer says

Doug Pederson’s firing came down to a “difference of opinion” over the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback situation with Pederson leaning toward moving forward with rookie Jalen Hurts, NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman said on Thursday.

Aikman told Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin on his podcast published Thursday that he was “surprised” to learn about Pederson’s firing but after talking with him, it became clear that he and owner Jeffrey Lurie had a very different vision for how to improve next season.

“I reached out to Doug Pederson yesterday when I heard the news,” Aikman said. “I’m surprised. What I gathered it came down to was a difference of opinion as to how they’re moving forward at the quarterback position, is what I sensed.”

He continued: “Jeff Lurie, the owner, has paid a lot of money to Carson Wentz, and they’re on the hook with him, they can’t get out of that contract right away. It’s my belief that Doug Pederson felt that Jalen Hurts is probably the quarterback going forward. And how does that mesh?”

Pederson was fired on Monday after Lurie said they were “disappointed with the way our season went.”

“Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways,” his statement read.

Wentz has made it clear that he had no intention of competing for the starting job, according to multiple reports, and it appears that Lurie supported him in Pederson’s firing.

“I believe it all came down to how they were going to handle Carson Wentz and that’s why Doug Pederson is now looking for a job,” Aikman said.