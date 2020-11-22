Donovan Mitchell signs 5-year contract extension with Jazz

Donovan Mitchell signed a rookie max contract extension with the Utah Jazz.

Mitchell and the Jazz agreed to a five-year, $163 million extension and it could be worth up to $195 million with incentives, his agents told ESPN on Sunday.

With the reported signing, Utah keeps one of its best players in recent memory in the corps of its team. Mitchell has been a great young player who has kept Utah in the playoff conversation since he joined the league. He’s also made teams regret passing over him.

The Jazz selected Mitchell with the No. 13 pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. He earned his first All-Star appearance during the 2019-20 season and finished the pandemic-shortened season averaging 24 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. It was the best season of his career.

Out of the 2017 draft class, Mitchell is averaging more points per game than anyone. His 22.7 career average is more than the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox and the top two picks – Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball.

Utah finished sixth in the Western Conference but was bounced out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. The Jazz are poised for another playoff run during the 2020-21 season.