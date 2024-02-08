Donna Kelce dishes on Facebook cover photo featuring Taylor Swift ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Donna Kelce is just like every proud mom on social media, sharing pictures that capture some of her happiest memories.

But a recent picture, featured predominantly on her Facebook, happens to include a photo with her son’s 14-time Grammy award-winning girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on “Today,” the mom of Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles stars Travis and Jason Kelce explained her reason for posting the picture, and it has nothing to do with Swift’s celebrity status.

“You know, really that was a picture where all of us were so excited that we’re in the suite and we were so excited that they made it to the Super Bowl that we just took a shot of everybody that was there,” Donna Kelce said Wednesday of the group shot taken after the Chiefs’ defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

“So it wasn’t anything like calculating or anything like that.”

“It just was everybody that was supporting my son, and I was so happy to put that picture on Facebook,” she continued.

While there were no selfies with Swift posted on Donna Kelce’s social media, she did admit “I’ve got a few here and there.”

Travis Kelce is back in the Super Bowl for the second year in a row after the Chiefs defeated the Eagles last season, in what many dubbed the “Kelce Bowl.”

Naturally, Donna Kelce found herself at the center of it all, and this season is no different.

“It is going to be a dream to go back-to-back like this, back to the Super Bowl, and [I’m] really excited.”

Despite the attention surrounding her family, having just one son in the big game this season will afford her some down time.

“This year I’m going to take it a little easier, it’ll be more relaxing – except for the game. But I’m going to have a good time, see some shows, go to some great restaurants, and hopefully a few parties. So it should be fun.”

