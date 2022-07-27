Donald Trump to play in LIV Golf pro-am at Trump National Golf Club: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump will play alongside Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau Thursday at LIV Golf’s pro-am ahead of the third tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, according to the New York Post.

The tournament takes place at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, N.J, and will feature 48 golfers.

The Saudi-backed LIV Tour has caused a great deal of controversy in the golf world over the past few months as many big-name golfers have joined LIV against the wishes of the PGA Tour.

On Monday, Trump said that LIV Golf is one of the “hottest things to have happened in sports” in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

“I do think that the publicity that they’ve gotten, more than anything, has been a great thing for them,” Trump said about Saudi Arabia’s investment in LIV. “I think the publicity they’ve gotten is worth billions of dollars. It’s one of the hottest things to have happened in sports, and sports is a big part of life.”

On Wednesday, LIV Golf announced its 2023 schedule, which will feature 48 golfers playing on 12 established team franchises for 14 tournaments. The total purse for the 2023 season will be $405 million.

“LIV Golf’s expanding global platform will add a new dimension to the golf ecosystem as we know it, one that provides an opportunity for players and fans around the world to help maximize our beloved sport’s true potential,” LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said on the LIV Golf website.

“Our franchise model will bring new energy and excitement to fans from all corners of the world, establishing a league of teams to connect and grow with. The International Series will attract new talent and offer unprecedented pathways that develop the next generation of stars. LIV Golf is committed to making sustainable investments that grow the game now and for the future, and we are proud to turn these dreams into a reality.”

At this weekend’s tournament at Bedminster, 12 teams will be competing, with golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Johnson and DeChambeau all playing.