Donald Trump receives cheers at UFC 290 during appearance with Dana White

Donald Trump was in attendance at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday night to witness UFC 290 alongside the mixed martial arts organization’s president, Dana White.

It was a big surprise to the UFC fans in the stands when Trump emerged from the tunnel at ground level with White and a pack of Secret Service agents.

The 45th president of the United States was his usual social self, interacting with fans by shaking hands and talking for a few moments as he made his way toward the octagon.

It was a total shock to everyone in the building, including the broadcasters of the event as they reacted with surprise when Trump was shown on the big screen. However, Trump is a big UFC fan and a good friend of White, who spoke for him at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Trump had one of the best seats in the house right by the octagon, and he was seen taking pictures with many around him in between fights. Joe Rogan also made it a point to meet up with Trump in between his broadcasting duties.

There was even a UFC fighter, South Africa’s Dricus Du Plessis, who jumped over the cage after winning his bout with Robert Whittaker in the middleweight division to shake Trump’s hand as well as White’s.

Du Plessis knocked out Whittaker in the second round.

For Trump and everyone else watching UFC 290, it was a great main card that was highlighted by Alexander Volkanovski moving his overall record to 26-2 and retaining his featherweight division belt after knocking out Yair Rodriguez in the main event.

Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Moreno also had an amazing fight that needed the judges to weigh in after five rounds. Pantoja was eventually named winner by split decision, dethroning Moreno as flyweight champion.

It was the third time in Pantoja’s career that he’s defeated Moreno in the octagon.

Dan Hooker also beat Jalin Turner by decision in the lightweight division, while Bo Nickal needed just 38 seconds to knock out Val Woodburn to begin the main card in Sin City.

This isn’t the first UFC event Trump has attended, as he’s been spotted at multiple events, including UFC 244 while he was president.

Trump has also been spotted at UFC 287 next to Kid Rock and former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.