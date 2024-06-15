Donald Trump praises Paul brothers for combat success: ‘You guys can really fight’

For as long as they have been in combat sports, purists have said that the Paul brothers have made a mockery of fighting. However, they have a big fan in a former president.

Donald Trump appeared on Logan’s “Impaulsive” podcast earlier this week, where the two discussed some politics, aliens and sports.

Trump has been spotted at plenty UFC events in recent years, but it sure seems like he will make some time for the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson bout in November.

Trump was asked what his prediction was for the bout, and while he didn’t give an answer, he did give some analysis.

“Look, Mike was fantastic, but, you know, Mike’s a little older now, and you guys can fight,” Trump said. “You guys can really fight, legitimately fight.”

The duo spoke more about the fight later on, and Trump again quipped, “You are both good.”

The older brother, Logan, has made WWE his focus. He is the current United States Champion and had a match with Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion Cody Rhodes last month.

Logan has just two professional boxing matches under his belt (and an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather). He lost his first back in 2019 to fellow YouTuber KSI, who is now his business partner with their PRIME energy drink. Paul then beat former MMA fighter Dillon Danis by disqualification last October.

Jake, on the other hand, seems to have taken boxing much more seriously. He is 9-1 in his young career, with six of those victories coming via knockout. His lone loss was to Tommy Fury, the brother of Tyson, early last year.

Logan actually said on the podcast that he was willing to replace Tyson for the Netflix special on July 20, but the decision was ultimately made to go with Tyson on November 15.

