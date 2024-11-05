Donald Trump Jr praises Patrick Mahomes’ mom for support: ‘Let’s go America’

Donald Trump Jr. lent his support to the mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Monday night as she supported his father in his presidential campaign.

Randi Mahomes was spotted wearing a Make America Great Again hat while in the suite at Arrowhead Stadium before the Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The video, first shared by OutKick’s Clay Travis, went viral across social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Let’s Go America. Show up and win!!!” Trump Jr. wrote on X.

In the video, Mahomes shared a special message.

“Make America great again. Let’s do it. Woo!” she said.

Mahomes appears to have the same view of who should be the next president as her daughter-in-law. Brittany Mahomes began a social media frenzy after indicating her support of Trump on Aug. 13 after liking his Instagram post that outlined the “2024 GOP platform.”

Then, after receiving backlash for it, Brittany Mahomes went to her Instagram Stories to apparently respond.

“I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” she wrote. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

EX-NASCAR STAR DANICA PATRICK TAKES SWIPE AT HARRIS AFTER VP AVOIDS REVEALING HOW SHE VOTED ON CALIF MEASURE

Brittany Mahomes also posted a cryptic message on social media.

“Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind,” she wrote on Aug. 26. “Read that again!”

Former President Donald Trump commented on Brittany Mahomes’ apparent support, saying that he believes her and Patrick made a “great couple.”

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country,” Trump wrote.

“With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Patrick Mahomes refused to endorse a candidate earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president,” he told Time magazine. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.