Donald Trump attends LIV Golf welcome party with Greg Norman, Dustin Johnson ahead Bedminster Invitational

Former President Trump made an appearance at the LIV Golf welcome party Wednesday night ahead of the circuit’s third event, which will take place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. and where he will participate in a pro-am event on Thursday.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump arrived at Gotham Hall in Manhattan where he was spotted talking to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and team captain Dustin Johnson, who was accompanied by his wife, Paulina Gretzky.

His appearance comes just one day before Trump is set to take the course with 48 golfers for a pro-am event before LIV Golf’s third event of the 2022 season.

Trump has previously voiced his support for LIV Golf, warning PGA Tour loyalists of a missed opportunity.



“All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you’ from PGA officials who are making Millions of Dollars a year,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this month.

“If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were.”

PGA Tour players competing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this weekend are vying for an $8.4 million purse with the winner’s share coming to around $1.5 million, while LIV Golf is offering a $25 million purse with a $4 million winner’s share and a $5 million prize for the winning team at each event.

Five players competing in Detroit this weekend make up five of the top 20 ranked players in the world. LIV Golf will have 10 of the top 50 players in the world – but no player from the top 15.