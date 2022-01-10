Legendary New York Jets wide receiver Don Maynard, who famously teamed up with quarterback Joe Namath to lead the team to its first and only Super Bowl victory, has died, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday. He was 86.

“Our Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Don Maynard,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “He was a resilient man on and off the field — and someone that his teammates could always count on.”

The details surrounding Maynard’s passing were not immediately known.

