Legendary New York Jets wide receiver Don Maynard, who famously teamed up with quarterback Joe Namath to lead the team to its first and only Super Bowl victory, has died, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday. He was 86.

“Our Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Don Maynard,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “He was a resilient man on and off the field — and someone that his teammates could always count on.”

Don Maynard #13 of the New York Jets runs a pass rout against the Buffalo Bills during and NFL football game at Shea Stadium circa 1967 in the Queens borough of New York City. Maynard played for the Jets from 1960-72. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The details surrounding Maynard’s passing were not immediately known.

