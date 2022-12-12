Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill scores touchdown on chaotic fumble recovery vs. Chargers

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was at the right place at the right time to score one of the craziest touchdowns of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With about 9:02 remaining in the second quarter, Tua Tagovailoa handed the ball off to Raheem Mostert. The running back broke through the hole for a first down and more and was met by a group of Chargers defenders when he fumbled the football.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The ball popped out backward and the skirmish was on to gain control. Chargers safety Alohi Gilman appeared to think the play was over and began to unbuckle his helmet. But the ball was tapped out of the scrum for the football and happened to land at the feet of Hill.

PANTHERS’ TERRACE MARSHALL JR. MAKES INCREDIBLE LEG CATCH AS CAROLINA USES LUCKY BREAKS TO PICK UP WIN

Hill picked the ball up and ran around to his right side, taking the ball 57 yards for a touchdown. Los Angeles didn’t know what had hit them.

The touchdown cut the Chargers’ lead to 10-7.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill came into the game leading the NFL in receptions (96) and receiving yards (1,379). He had five receiving touchdowns on the year. It was the first time he’s ever returned a fumble for a touchdown, and it was the eighth fumble recovery of his career.