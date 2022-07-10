Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa will make critics ‘take their words back,’ Tyreek Hill says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill claimed in a new episode of his podcast that Tua Tagovailoa’s critics and doubters will be eating their words during the 2022 season.

Hill has praised Tagovailoa since he joined the Dolphins, even making the assertion that Tagovailoa was a more accurate thrower than Patrick Mahomes, Hill’s former teammate.

“It’s gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua],” Hill said Friday on his “It Needed to be Said” podcast. “I can’t really name point, but I’m saying reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua], and I’m just gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill understands what Tagovailoa is up against going into his third season.

“You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick,” Hill said. “And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got.”

Hill said last month he was surprised by how accurate Tagovailoa was and said he was a more accurate thrower than Mahomes. The remarks came after the team posted a video on social media showing Tagovailoa underthrowing the speedy wide receiver.

SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN BECOMES NFL’S FIRST BLACK FEMALE TEAM PRESIDENT WITH RAIDERS

“Bro, he has a heck of an arm, bro. He’s accurate. He can throw the deep ball, and he actually goes through his reads, where people are like on Twitter like saying, ‘Oh, he doesn’t go through his reads.’ Man, this dude is that dude,” Hill said.

“Obviously, like I’m gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm, but, as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There will be higher expectations going into year three for Tagovailoa. In 13 games last season, he threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Miami has not made the playoffs since the 2016 season.