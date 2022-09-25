Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa appears woozy after taking hit, briefly leaves game with head injury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills with an injury in the second quarter.

The incident occurred with a little more than 2 minutes left to play in the first half. Tagovailoa was dropping back to avoid a Bills defender and was pushed down. There was a roughing the passer penalty called on the play.

Tagovailoa got up and appeared to try to shake off whatever was bothering him.

As he tried to walk up the field to return to the huddle, Tagovailoa slipped and fell to the ground. He had to be held up by two of his teammates as the franchise’s medical personnel came out to attend to him.

He was later diagnosed with a head injury and was questionable to return.

Teddy Bridgewater came in for Tagovailoa in the middle of a 14-14 game. But Tagovailoa was able to come back to start the third quarter.

Tagovailoa was having a decent game before leaving for the locker room. He’s trying to lead the team to a third consecutive win to start the season. A win over Buffalo would mean Miami is a legitimate threat in the AFC East.

The former Alabama star was 8-for-10 with 76 passing yards and a touchdown pass to River Cracraft. Chase Edmonds had a rushing touchdown to add to the Dolphins’ total.