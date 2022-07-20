Dolphins’ Teddy Bridgewater rips NFL players who pretend to be ‘gangsta’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater called out NFL players for pretending to be “gangsta” in a lengthy social media post earlier in the week.

Bridgewater, 29, signed with the Dolphins during the offseason. He wrote on Facebook he was “tired’ of seeing guys pretend to be something they are not.

“Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he’s gangsta. You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that’s on that but the remaining 98.5% are only ‘football tough,'” he wrote.

“So, don’t wait until you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tough or portray a ‘street image’ cause it’s kids that’s looking up to everything we do. Plus it’s someone sitting in a cell or posted in the hood who might’ve been just as hood as you that would advise you otherwise.

“Kids don’t be fooled. You can play ball, do the right thing and they still gonna accept you. Look at me, I’m far from perfect but I chose the ball route but I still can go to the same hood and post up and it’s all love. I still keep the same 3 dudes around me. My people accept me for making all the right decisions and not falling victim or being tricked by the false images you see on IG from a lot of ball players.

“Choose your path. Can’t do both though.”

Bridgewater was born in Miami and attended Miami Northwestern in Florida. He played college ball at Louisville before becoming a first-round pick in 2014 by the Minnesota Vikings.

He suffered a knee injury that derailed his career but managed to come all the way back from that and start 29 games between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos in 2020 and 2021.

Bridgewater is a Christian and talked about his faith after the 2016 knee injury.

“I never asked God why this happened to me, I’ve only told him thank you. A year later, he’s showing me why this happened to me. Blessed,” he wrote on Instagram a year later.