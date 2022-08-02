Dolphins, team owner Stephen Ross face discipline after NFL’s game integrity probe

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been suspended by the league and will be docked two draft picks following the NFL’s six-month investigation into tampering allegations and accusations that former head coach Brian Flores was instructed to intentionally lose games, the league announced Tuesday.

“The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a memo. “I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years. Similarly, I know of no prior instance in which ownership was so directly involved in the violations.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.