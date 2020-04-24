Dolphins select Noah Igbinoghene with No. 30 pick of NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins selected cornerback Noah Igbinoghene with the No. 30 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Miami made the selection after trading back and giving the Green Bay Packers a chance to draft quarterback Jordan Love. The Dolphins got to bolster its secondary with a player like Igbinoghene.

Igbinoghene played at Auburn from 2017 to 2019 and wasn’t a cornerback initially when he joined the Tigers. He played wide receiver as a freshman and then switched to cornerback in 2018. He became the Tigers’ starting cornerback in 2019 and played well enough to get draft consideration.

In 2018, Igbinoghene recorded 50 tackles and one interception. He also defended 11 passes. In 2019, he recorded 42 tackles and defended seven passes.

He also showcased his skills on special teams. He returned 11 kicks and punts in 2018 and returned one for a touchdown. He returned nine in 2019 and also had a touchdown. His special teams presence may have provided an extra reason for the Dolphins to take a look at him.

Miami rounded out its first round with Igbinoghene. The team selected Tua Tagovailoa and Austin Jackson earlier in the first round.

Miami will look to keep building in the second round on Friday.