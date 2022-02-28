Dolphins planned to pursue Tom Brady, Sean Payton before Brian Flores lawsuit: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins had huge offseason plans, but they all came crumbling down when former head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the franchise alleging discrimination in hiring practices.

Those plans? Miami intended on pursuing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton after he resigned from the position on Jan. 25, according to ProFootballTalk.com. The Saints, however, declined the request from the Dolphins to talk to Payton.

The Dolphins also had aspirations of bringing quarterback Tom Brady to Miami, but he obviously ended up retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL. It was also reportedly discussed internally that Brady could have been a potential minority owner of the Dolphins.

Brady will remain on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ roster until June 2 because if the team makes a move to place him on the reserve/retired list prior to that date, the Bucs will have a $32 million dead cap hit. If it’s after June 2, the cap hit would be spread out over two seasons. Brady still has one year left on his contract, and he has a cap hit of over $20 million for the 2022 season.

The Dolphins hired former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as their head coach to replace Flores, and they still plan on rolling with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The duo is expected to be the coach-QB combination for the upcoming season.