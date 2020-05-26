Dolphins owner Stephen Ross confident about NFL season getting underway, possibly with fans

Miami Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross said Tuesday he was confident the 2020 NFL season will restart soon and he is planning on having fans in the stadiums despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The NFL has yet to start any organized team activities or training camp because of the virus outbreak. Regardless, the league still has plans to play a 16-game schedule.

“I think there definitely will be a football season this year,” Ross told CNBC. “Real question is, will there be fans in the stadium? Right now — today — we’re planning to have fans in the stadium.

“We all miss our sports. The NFL, I think, will be ready to go. I know we’re all looking forward to it. I know I am.”

Ross reiterated the team is ready for any possible scenario regarding spectators. The organization released plans earlier this month to possibly have fans in the stadium if it is allowed.

The mock-ups showed different colored spots around Hard Rock Stadium to designate how far apart fans would need to be away from each other as they enter the stadium.

“We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out, in terms of when they enter the stadium,” Dolphins CEO and President Tom Garfinkel said on “Good Morning America”. “We would exit the stadium much like a church environment, where each row exits so people aren’t filing out all at the same time in a herd.”

Part of the plan, Garfinkel said, would have fans all wearing masks and order food from their seats. Instead of waiting in line for their food and drinks, they would go upstairs when their orders are ready.

Hard Rock Stadium, which is also a coronavirus testing site, was the first public facility to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s STAR accreditation, according to ESPN. It’s the standard used for different facilities to implement certain cleaning to prevent diseases. Such accreditation could allow the stadium to host fans once the government gives the all-clear.