Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel pumps brakes on Tua Tagovailoa retirement talk

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel avoided entertaining retirement talk about Tua Tagovailoa on Friday morning after the quarterback suffered another scary concussion.

NFL figures called on Tagovailoa to consider retirement after he exited Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter. He suffered the head injury after a scary collision with Damar Hamlin.

“I think it would be so wrong of me to even sniff that subject, and it’s more in line of actually caring about the human being and that’s something that entirely you’re talking about his career, right?” McDaniel said. “His career is his, and that’s something that I really, really, really wish – I totally understand it, and it’s not misplaced.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I totally get how that’s where people want to go to. I just wish that people would for a second hear what I’m saying that bringing up his future is not in the best interest of him, so I’m going to plead with everybody that does genuinely care, that that should be the last thing on your mind, because – what do you think if I were to answer that question? I’d be like, ‘All right, this is my thoughts on his career’ and he read it. If he agreed with it or he disagreed with it, either way I’ve just made him worse.

“So, I’m not taking this opportunity. I don’t think it’s appropriate simply because of my care and regard, and I don’t think those types of conversations when you’re talking about somebody’s career – it probably is only fair that their career should be decided by them.”

TYREEK HILL’S ATTORNEY REVEALS WHY HE’S FIGHTING SPEEDING, SEAT BELT TICKETS: WHAT DOES BODYCAM VIDEO SHOW?

Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion the game prior against the Bills at home in 2022, but it was ruled that he had been dealing with a back injury, which led to him stumbling after noticeably smacking his head on the ground during a play.

Just days later, in Week 4 against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was tossed onto the Paycor Stadium turf in Cincinnati, and a disturbing scene unfolded as his hands were posturing, an occurrence that sometimes comes with head injuries where the fingers curl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He later suffered a concussion toward the end of the season against the Green Bay Packers, knocking him out for the rest of the season.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.