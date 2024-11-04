Dolphins’ Jonnu Smith rips Buffalo ahead of Bills game: ‘Worst place you can be’

Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith may have added some bulletin board material for the Bills ahead of their Week 9 matchup on Sunday afternoon.

Smith, who has played in the AFC in three of his last four seasons, didn’t mince words when he described his disdain for the city of Buffalo.

“The worst place you can be in the world,” he said of the city in an interview on “The Dive Bar Podcast.”

“The buffalo wings ain’t even good. They ain’t even good. I’m throwing all types of shots at Buffalo,” he added.

Smith has 25 catches for 256 yards and a touchdown catch this season – his first with the Dolphins. In his career against the Bills, Smith has 15 catches for 168 yards and two touchdown catches. He’s 2-5 in games against the Bills.

It will be Dolphins’ second game of the season against the Bills.

Buffalo had its way with Miami on Sept. 12. The Bills won, 31-10, behind James Cook’s two rushing touchdowns and a Cook receiving touchdown from Josh Allen.

Smith had six catches for 53 yards in the game.

It was also the game Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he ran into Damar Hamlin on a scramble. Sunday’s game will be his second game since he returned from the injury.

Buffalo leads the AFC East with a 6-2 record. Miami is 2-5.

