New Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel appears to be all-in on Tua Tagovailoa.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins posted a video on their social media account of McDaniel talking with Tagovailoa from the private jet that took him to Miami to begin his new job. McDaniel, who is coming over from the San Francisco 49ers, was clearly excited to get to work with the young quarterback.

“We’re going to have an extensive professional relationship, my man,” McDaniel told Tagovailoa. “One thing I know about you is you have the ambition to be great. My job is to coach you, to get all that greatness out of you. And it’s going to be fun, man. It’s going to be work, but I know you’re not afraid of that. So this is an awesome day for me, and I’m damn sure going to make sure that when you look back on this day, you’re going to be like, ‘Damn, that was one of the best days of my career,’ too. OK? But I’ll earn that from you. You got me?”

After speaking his mind, McDaniel decided to turn to the camera to say what Tagovailoa responded with.

“Since you can’t hear him, he’s telling me how excited he is and that there’s no other coach he’d rather play for in the entire world, which I thought was nice since that’s the first time I’ve really talked to him. … It is an unbelievable opportunity for me that I do not plan on wasting in the slightest. I can promise you that. I’m all in. You’re going to get the best out of me that you can possibly get.”

Last season, Tagovailoa completed 68% of his passes for 2,653 passing yards, with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games played. He also had 128 rushing yards with three more scores.

The Dolphins won eight out of their last nine games to finish with a 9-8 record, but they missed the playoffs. McDaniel will look to turn Tagovailoa into the franchise quarterback they drafted him to be.