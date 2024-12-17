Dolphins give Grant DuBose health update after wide receiver leaves game on stretcher

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose had “movement in all extremities” as he stayed in a hospital overnight following a scary hit during a game against the Houston Texans, the team said.

The team released an update on DuBose on Monday.

“After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight,” the Dolphins said in a post on X.

“He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results. He remains under the care of doctors for continued observation.”

DuBose was on the receiving end of a tough hit from Texans defensive back Calen Bullock. The Dolphins receiver, who has been used sparingly this season, ran a slant route and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a quick pass to him for a first down.

Bullock crashed down in an attempt to break up the pass, and he did his job but at the cost of hurting the receiver. DuBose was down on the turf with Bullock clearly realizing something was wrong.

The game needed to be stopped for 12 minutes as medical staff assessed the situation and made the decision to cut off DuBose’s jersey and pads before placing him on a stretcher to get off the field. Every Dolphins player and staff member not attending to DuBose was in a circle on one knee praying for their teammate.

DuBose left the game with what the team termed a head injury.

Tagovailoa spoke about the play after the game.

“Very tough to have seen live,” he said. “I’m my toughest critic when it comes to ball placement, when it comes to knowing where to go with the ball and all that. I just feel bad that I even put him in that situation to have gotten hit. It was tough to move on after that happened.”

Tagovailoa has had multiple concussions in his NFL career.

“We all know that I’ve gone through something similar, and that’s no fun,” Tagovailoa added. “You never want to be put in any of those situations, but you also understand that this is a physical sport. It’s a contact sport. Again, I just think of what I could have done to not put Grant in that situation.”

Fox News’ Scott Thompson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.