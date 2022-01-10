The Miami Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday, in one of the most shocking moves around the league.

Flores spent three seasons as the Dolphins coach and only had one winning season. However, he failed to get the team to the playoffs. The team hasn’t been to the postseason since the 2016 season, when Adam Gase was the head coach.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Dolphins team owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.”

Ross added: “I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022. I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

Miami was 5-11 in Flores’ first season as head coach. The next year, the Dolphins selected the quarterback of their future in Tua Tagovailoa. However, the quarterback failed to capture the hearts and minds of the Dolphins faithful.

Flores was hired to replace Gase before the start of the 2019 season. He finishes his time in Miami with a 24-25 record.

The Dolphins are back to square one.