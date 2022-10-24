Dolphins earn win over Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return

Tua Tagovailoa’s return under center was a success.

The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak in their 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

On the first drive of the night, and Tagovailoa’s first since suffering a concussion that hospitalized him, the Dolphins went nine plays for 71 drives that ended in a nine-yard pass to Raheem Mostert for the score. The Steelers went three-and-out, and Miami marched again. They got inside the 10, but had to settle for a field goal, and led 10-0 less than 10 minutes into the contest. In the Steelers’ ensuing drive, Kenny Pickett threw an interception – the Dolphins answered with another field goal.

In the second quarter, though, the Steelers did manage to make it a three-point game, thanks to a field goal and then a seven-yard touchdown catch by rookie George Pickens, the first of his career. Miami answered back with their third field goal of the night to bring a 16-10 lead into the locker room.

The second half was quite ugly, however – the teams exchanged punts on every drive except three when the Dolphins turned the ball over on downs at the Steelers’ 14-yard line, and two Steelers interceptions (which we’ll get to).

In their first five drives of the second half, the Steelers punted each time, running just 18 plays for a total of 45 yards. But on their sixth, they were moving. They were able to get to the Dolphins’ 20-yard line, but a holding penalty pushed them back 10 yards, and on 3rd and 16, Pickett threw another interception that was returned past midfield.

The Steelers forced a Miami punt, and they had to go 87 yards to keep the game alive. They again managed to move down the field rather quickly, but at the Dolphins 25-yard line, Pickett threw his third interception of the night, sealing the victory for Miami.

Tagovailoa completed 21 of his 35 passes for 261 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle led all receivers with 88 yards on four catches, while Tyreek Hill had seven catches for 72 yards.

Pickett’s three picks came in a 32-for-44 effort for 257 yards and a touchdown. Pat Freiermuth caught eight balls for 75 yards.

The Dolphins (4-3) will visit the 1-5 Detroit Lions next Sunday, while the 2-5 Steelers will head east to face the last undefeated team in the NFL in the Philadelphia Eagles (6-0).