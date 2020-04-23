Dolphins attempting to acquire No. 3 pick in hopes of landing No. 1: report

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly trying to make two trades that would completely upend the entire first half of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Dolphins are trying to trade for the Detroit Lions’ No. 3 pick in the draft without giving up their own No. 5 pick. Miami reportedly hopes that by acquiring the No. 3 pick they can then package it with their No. 5 pick to trade the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 1 pick.

If Miami can somehow convince Detroit to take a piece of their draft capital, it makes a potential offer to Cincinnati that much sweeter and could potentially land them Joe Burrow. There are a lot of ifs in the deal but a trade of that magnitude would throw teams into a frenzy before things really kick off.

The Dolphins have three first-round picks, Nos. 5, 18, and 26, along with 11 other selections throughout the rest of the draft. They could easily package a deal to grab the Lions’ No. 3 pick if Detroit was really willing to trade into the lower half of the first round. The hang-up would really be the No. 5 pick.

ESPN reported earlier Thursday the Dolphins have called the Bengals “on more than one occasion” to see whether the Bengals would be willing to give up the No. 1 pick. However, Cincinnati reportedly told Miami that they would not and they would be staying with the top pick.

But what would they say about the Nos. 3 and 5 picks? That has yet to be seen.

At this moment, it appears that Cincinnati’s focus is still on Burrow.