Dolphins announce they will stay inside locker room during national anthem, 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' rendition

The Miami Dolphins have announced that their players will stay inside their locker room for both national anthems when they take on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The Dolphins shared their thoughts in a video that was posted to social media on Thursday.

“Is it authentic? That’s the mystery,” one Dolphins player questioned.

“Or is it just another symbolic victory?” another player responded.

TROY AIKMAN PREVIEWS NFL SEASON: FOOTBALL ‘BRINGS EVERYBODY TOGETHER’

“Now there’s two anthems. Do we kneel? Do we stand?”

“If we could just right our wrongs, we wouldn’t need two songs.”

“We don’t need another publicity parade,” another Dolphins player said.

“So, we’ll just stay inside until it’s time to play the game,” one player concluded.

2020 NFL SEASON: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW AHEAD OF KICKOFF

Head coach Brian Flores concluded the video with a powerful message.

“Before the media starts wondering and guessing, they just answered all of your questions. We’ll just stay inside,” he said.

The Dolphins won’t be the only team making a bold statement when NFL games begin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Other teams across the league have already announced that they will take the necessary steps to bring awareness to social justice issues across the country. The NFL said that they will have messages painted in each endzone, and teams will have the opportunity to put the names of racial injustice victims on their helmets.