Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer suspended for 2 seasons after alleged sexual assault

Major League Baseball suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on Friday for two seasons after allegedly violating the league’s’ policy on domestic violence and sexual assault.

The suspension comes after a San Diego woman alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year after meeting on social media. Bauer denies her allegation in the “strongest possible terms.”

The pitcher said he is appealing the decision from the MLB.

