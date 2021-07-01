Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer‘s biggest challenge may be off the baseball field given the allegations of sexual assault that were detailed in a temporary ex parte restraining order that surfaced Wednesday.

The woman who accused Bauer of assault on two separate occasions filed a protection order under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act against the star pitcher and it was executed June 28. The 67-page documents, obtained by The Athletic, reportedly featured graphic images provided by the woman.

A temporary ex parte restraining order can be granted if a judge determines the person filing the order needs it to protect their life. The order is based on the information of the alleged victim only. Bauer’s representatives told Fox News a formal hearing to refute the allegations is set for July 23.

In those two incidents, Bauer allegedly punched the woman in the face, vagina and buttocks. He was also accused of sticking his fingers down her throat and choking her until she lost consciousness.

Initially, the sexual encounters began consensually, The Athletic reported.

However, in the second encounter, the woman alleged she suffered multiple injuries, including two black eyes, a bloodied swollen lip, and bruising and scratching to one side of her face. She was also left with “significant head and facial trauma” and a skull fracture.

The accuser said while she was unconscious, Bauer penetrated her anally, which she did not consent to.

“I agreed to have consensual sex; however, I did not agree or consent to what he did next,” she said in the documents, via The Athletic. “I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.”

Bauer’s representatives provided screenshots of flirty messages between Bauer and the woman taking place between May 9 and May 12 – sometime after their first encounter. The messages include her requests to “choke me out” and “gimme all the pain.”

The alleged assault occurred May 15, according to The Athletic.

Bauer’s agent, Jon Fetterolf, denied the allegations against his client in a statement obtained by Fox News on Wednesday night.

“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory,” the statement read.

“Mr. Bauer and [the woman] have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks. Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications. Any allegations that the pair’s encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Pasadena police confirmed to Fox News they were looking into the allegations.

The Dodgers acknowledged being informed of the sex assault allegations in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

“The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor Bauer late this afternoon and immediately contacted Major League Baseball, which will be handling this matter. The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously, but will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement to Fox News.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.