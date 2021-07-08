Trevor Bauer’s administration leave will extend another seven days, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday.

The league and authorities are still investigating alleged sexual assault against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.

Unless something is resolved by then — which he says is very unlikely — the league and the player’s union will discuss an “indefinite extension,” ESPN reported.

Bauer hasn’t spoken publicly about the allegations, but his co-agents Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba released a statement on Thursday after the administrative leave was extended.

“We continue to refute [the woman’s] allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings.

“Again, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation.”

The accusations against Bauer included him allegedly striking the woman in different places of her body, after what started off, according to both parties, as a consensual sexual encounter.

He also allegedly stuck his fingers down her throat and choked her until she lost consciousness. In the restraining order, the alleged victim said that she suffered a skull fracture, however, in a CT scan obtained by Fox News, there was no diagnosis of a fracture.

Text messages obtained by Fox News also showed flirty and sexually driven text messages between the pitcher and his accuser from their first encounter in April and their final encounter on May 15.

Bauer has not been charged with a crime. Pasadena, Calif., police were investigating. There will be a formal hearing to discuss the restraining order in court on July 23.

Bauer has maintained his innocence throughout.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.