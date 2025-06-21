Dodgers pledge $1 million to families impacted by immigration arrests, day after claim of denying ICE agents

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers have pledged $1 million to aid families impacted by the immigration arrests, a move that comes one day after the organization claimed it had denied U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents entry to the grounds of the ballpark.

The team released a statement Friday announcing the commitment, adding that the money will go “toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region.”

“What’s happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement.

“We believe that by committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass thanked the MLB team for its support following the arrests, which she said “have sent shockwaves of fear rippling through every neighborhood.”

“My message to all Angelenos is clear: We will stick together during this time and we will not turn our backs on one another — that’s what makes this the greatest city in the world,” Bass’ statement continued.

The pledge followed a disputed claim from the Dodgers’ on Thursday, when the team claimed to have turned down ICE agents’ request to enter Dodger Stadium’s parking lot before a game.

ICE quickly denied the claim in a post on social media, saying “False. We were never there.”

Law enforcement was spotted outside of Dodger Stadium earlier Thursday that was initially believed to be ICE, which prompted protesters at the site. But in a statement of their own after ICE’s denial, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said that “CBP vehicles were in the stadium parking lot very briefly,” and it “had nothing to do with the Dodgers.”

The vehicles on stadium grounds were “unrelated to any operation or enforcement,” a CBP spokesperson said in a statement.

