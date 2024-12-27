Dodgers’ Mookie Betts shares message to Yankees fans who tried to pry ball out of his glove in World Series

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts revealed what he really wanted to say to the Yankees fans who were trying to pry the ball out of his glove during Game 4 of the World Series.

“I would really say, ‘F— you guys,’” Betts said after host Kevin Hart asked him what his message was to those fans during Peacock’s “Back That Year Up 2024” special.

“Try and get the ball, cool. But, like, you’re trying to grab my s—,” Betts continued.

“I was in the moment, so I thought about throwing the ball up, and then I realized, ‘Mook, you ain’t gonna do s—. You ain’t gonna do s—, go back to right field!'”

During the first inning of the Yankees’ 11-4 Game 4 win, Gleyber Torres hit a foul ball down the right field line. The ball tailed into the stands and Betts made a fantastic catch along the wall.

However, as Betts was coming off the wall, two fans tried to pry the ball out of Betts’ glove and rip the glove off his hand.

The umpire immediately called fan interference and ruled Torres out, while security rushed over to the area.

The fans were identified as Austin Capobianco and John Peter. The two fans were season ticket holders, and they had been preparing for a moment like what had happened with Betts.

“We always joke about the ball in our area,” Capobianco told ESPN. “We’re not going to go out of our way to attack. If it’s in our area, we’re going to ‘D’ up.”

“I know when I’m in the wrong and as soon as I did it, I was like, ‘Boys, I’m out of here,’ I patrol that wall, and they know that.”

The fans were banned from attending Game 5 of the World Series because of the incident.

The Dodgers won the World Series 4-1.

